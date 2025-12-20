‘Stay unemployed on New Year and enjoy’: Netizens warn job seeker against round-the-clock startup role

A Reddit user facing a layoff shared a post about their struggle with accepting a demanding role at a startup or starting the new year without a job. This individual has nearly five years of experience in Indian Railways, solar manufacturing, and vendor management linked to China.

They currently work remotely from Indore and earn ₹11 lakh per year. However, their employer announced job cuts, and December 31, 2025, will be their last working day.

In the post, the Redditor explained that they were interviewed for a technical sales role at a startup based in the national capital. While the position initially seemed promising, it later raised several concerns.

The candidate said that when they pointed out negative reviews about the company on AmbitionBox, the founder responded on WhatsApp, claiming that in India people work “24h/24h” and often stay awake late to close deals.

“Officially it's Mon-Sat 10-6, but yeah, he basically expects round-the-clock availability,” the post added.

The post further stated that the founder made the candidate feel like a fresher, despite their substantial past experience.

Uncertainty around employment terms was another major issue. According to the post, the company did not clearly define probation conditions or performance targets, adding to the candidate’s concerns.

Salary also complicated the decision. While the offered package remained the same at ₹11 lakh, the new role required relocating from Indore to Delhi.

The post also claimed that the founder viewed the candidate as inexperienced, overlooking their background in heavy engineering and international negotiations, further adding to the uncertainty.

Here’s how social media users reacted: Several Reddit users advised the job seeker to turn down the offer, highlighting multiple red flags in the hiring process.

One user commented, “If you can sustain yourself for a few months, just ignore the offer.”

Another added, “Please don’t entertain such expectations. I hope you get a better job soon.”