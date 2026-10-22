Step inside Sanju Samson's Kerala villa worth ₹6 crore with traditional wooden decor, white walls, private gym and more

Sanju Samson is among the most popular cricketers of India who has grabbed attention with his on-field performance as well as his personal achievements. However, the batsman prefers a quieter life, away from the spotlight. Talking about his personal life, Samson reportedly owns homes in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. His primary residence is in Keralam.
Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, live in a luxurious bungalow in Vizhinjam, a coastal locality in Thiruvananthapuram. The independent villa is a blend of traditional Southern aesthetics with contemporary architecture, with white walls, wooden stairs and marble flooring.
Going by pictures shared by the cricketer on Instagram, Sanju Samson's home features an open-plan layout. Reportedly, it is designed to allow ample natural light and coastal breezes to flow through the interiors just like traditional homes in the state. The bungalow's exterior strikes a balance between simplicity and sophistication with large glass doors and wooden-framed windows. Its distinctive stainless-steel entrance gate, decorated with geometric patterns, adds a modern touch to the facade.
Inside, the house follows a soothing colour palette with a mix of white, cream and brown, adding a touch of brightness to the space. The veranda features white and grey marble flooring. The living room features cream-and-brown sofas, bringing just the right amount of warmth. Wooden flooring leading to wooden starcase adds a rustic element to the contemporary interiors.
The home's courtyard reflects Kerala's cultural heritage through floral rangoli and traditional brass lamps, as seen in pictures. The property is surrounded by tall plants, vines and creepers leading to the balcony. Artificial grass flooring is also spotted on the balcony, turning it into a cosy corner.
Previously, Charulatha had shared a glimpse of their garden on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen posing beside plants in pink pots. The garden wall was also coloured in a soft shade of pink, complementing the planters.
The house also features intricately carved pillars and wooden beam ceiling featuring the traditional grid frameworks. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows across the house allow sunlight to enter. A vintage-style glass chandelier is also seen towards the entrance.
Asianet News reported Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow also comes with a private gym area. Reportedly, the fully equipped gym comes with state-of-the-art equipment.
The lavish coastal house is worth approximately ₹6 crore, as per the publication.