Stepfather makes 9-year-old perform push-ups; viral video draws flak: ‘Ridiculous punishment’

A US couple, Katie and Dustin Maletich, have spoken out in defence of their parenting style after a clip of their nine-year-old son completing push-ups and 60 squats attracted widespread attention online, with viewers divided in opinion, according to Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

The video stemmed from an exchange in which Dustin’s stepson, Tommy, told his mother to "chill". In response, Dustin — who works as a prison corrections officer — asked the boy to finish a short workout before having a calm discussion about the importance of speaking respectfully. Tommy later offered an apology, and the interaction concluded with a hug.

Reactions were mixed: while some commended the stepfather’s composed and structured handling of the situation, others disapproved of linking discipline to physical exercise. New York paediatrician Dr Dyan Hes described it as a "ridiculous punishment", warning that strenuous activity could be unsafe for children and risk fostering negative attitudes towards fitness.

Advertisement

By contrast, educational psychologist Dr Michele Borba viewed the incident more positively, pointing out that the stepfather remained measured and that the task appeared manageable for the child. Her greater concern lay in the possible emotional consequences of posting the footage publicly.

Advertisement

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Maletichs emphasised that they do not employ exercise as a punishment, but rather as a way of teaching their children self-control and emotional balance. They explained that any consequences are intended to reflect the behaviour in question, encouraging youngsters to find healthier ways of managing frustration.

Read | What I learnt by doing the 100 push ups challenge