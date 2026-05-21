Stephen Colbert signs off ‘The Late Show’ tonight—When will the finale episode air, how to watch, and who are the guests

Stephen Colbert is set to host his final episode of “The Late Show” on Thursday (May 21), marking the end of an 11-year run on CBS and closing a major chapter in American late-night television history. The finale airs at 11:35 p.m. ET from the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.

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Colbert took over the show in September 2015, succeeding David Letterman, who hosted the program for more than two decades from 1993 to 2015. CBS has confirmed it will not replace Colbert with a new host, instead choosing to retire “The Late Show” franchise entirely.

CBS calls cancellation a financial decision Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, has described the cancellation as a purely financial move.

The company said the decision was:“purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” and not related to “the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”

However, the decision has sparked debate in media circles, with critics suggesting the move may have been influenced by political considerations due to Colbert’s outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump and ongoing corporate restructuring around the Paramount-Skydance merger.

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Colbert’s legacy: Political satire meets mainstream success Before joining CBS, Colbert spent nine years hosting “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central and earlier appeared on “The Daily Show” under Jon Stewart.

At CBS, he reshaped “The Late Show” into a politically engaged late-night format, combining comedy, interviews, and current affairs commentary. The show consistently ranked among the top-rated programs in late-night television, with CBS stating it held the No. 1 position for nine consecutive seasons.

In 2023, the show won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series, further cementing its critical success.

Who are the guests for the final episode CBS has not revealed any guests for the final episode, keeping the lineup confidential. The official schedule simply lists the broadcast as the “Series Finale.”

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Industry observers expect surprise appearances and celebrity cameos, following the tradition of high-profile finales in late-night television.

Colbert has previously joked about wanting the pope as a guest, even reportedly writing to Pope Leo XIV in hopes of securing the appearance.

When will the finale episode air, how to watch The final episode will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Premium. Essential-tier subscribers will be able to watch it the following day.

The broadcast is scheduled to run at its usual 11:35 p.m. ET slot, though CBS has indicated it may be an extended episode.

What replaces ‘The Late Show’ on CBS? Starting May 22, CBS will replace Colbert’s time slot with Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed”, a stand-up comedy panel show.

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Allen described the cancellation as: “a very unfortunate event,” and praised Colbert as: “an American treasure.”

The programming shift signals a major change in CBS’s late-night strategy, moving away from traditional talk shows toward a more cost-efficient comedy format.

Industry reaction and solidarity In a rare gesture of support across networks, NBC’s “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” presented by Jimmy Kimmel will air reruns on the night of Colbert’s final episode.

The move underscores Colbert’s influence across the late-night landscape and highlights the end of a significant era in broadcast television.

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