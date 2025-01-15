A 1974 handwritten letter by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs about his plans to visit Kumbh Mela was recently auctioned for ₹4.32 crore. The letter which was auctioned by Bonhams is addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown wherein he expressed his wish to visit India for the Kumbh Mela which was to start in April.

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates Here's what the letter stated Tim,

I have read your letter many times

I do not know what to say.

Many mornings have come and gone people have came and went

I have loved and I have cried many times.

Somehow, though, beneath it all it doesn't change - do you understand?

I am now living on a farm in the mountains between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. I wish to go to India for the Kumba Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet. If you desire, and I am still here when you arive, we can come up here in the mountains together and you can tell me your thoughts and feelings, which I did not fully understand from your letter.

There is a fire in the other room and I am getting cold here. I will end by saying I do not even know where to begin.

Shanti,

Steve jobs.

Here's the picture of the 1974 letter which Steve Jobs wrote to Tim Brown

Image screenshot from bonhams.com

Though he never attended the Kumbh Mela, his wife Laurene Jobs has now arrived in Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela on January 13. She was also given a Hindu name "Kamala during a ceremonial event where she performed the ritual of ‘pattabhishek’ for spiritual leader Vyasanand Giri Maharaj. Dressed in a long white dress and an orange shawl, she engaged in prayers. It was also reported that she was ill with allergies on her second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025.