Steve Jobs' daughter Eve set to marry an Olympian this week - Here's all you need to know

Eve Jobs, daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, is scheduled to marry her Olympic gold-medalist fiancé Harry Charles this week in an extravagant wedding costing $6.7 million in the British countryside, according to a report by The New York Post.

The guest list reportedly includes former vice president of the United States Kamala Harris and a performance by Elton John.

Calling the 27-year-old model's wedding day “a multi-million-pound fairytale," a person engaged in the preparations told the new agency that the elite event, planned by “I do” and industry superstar Stanlee Gatti, was already “turning rural Oxfordshire upside down.”

The Sun reported that Kamala Harris, a close friend of matriarch Laurene Powell Jobs, will attend the ceremony along with figures such as Jessica Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, and Princess Beatrice.

“The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday,” the reported quoted a person aware of the development.

Eve's siblings, Reed (33) and Erin (29), are expected to attend the extravagant party. However, it remains unclear whether the bride’s half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, will be present at the ceremony.

Although details about Eve's wedding outfit have remained private so far, many speculate that the bride will choose a unique couture gown for the ceremony, the report said.

The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, during Charles's competition.

After graduating from Stanford University, where her parents first met, Jobs walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for luxury brands such as Coperni.

Jobs is represented by DNA Model Management. Recently, she has appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan and starred in a prominent Louis Vuitton campaign.