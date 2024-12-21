Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  'Still alive': King Charles III says as cancer treatment progresses into 2025

Written By Sayantani

King Charles III, in good spirits despite ongoing cancer treatment, humorously stated he's 'still alive' during a recent public engagement. As he continues to manage his health challenges into 2025, the palace assures that his condition remains stable, reflecting his commitment to royal duties.

Britain's King Charles attends a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall in London, Britain, December 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim/Pool

King Charles III light-heartedly remarked that he was "still alive" during a recent engagement in east London, where he interacted with community members. This quip came after a concerned member of the public inquired about his health, following reports that the 76-year-old monarch will continue his cancer treatment into the upcoming year.

King Charles' Positive Progress in Cancer Treatment

According to a source from Buckingham Palace, King Charles' cancer treatment is "moving in a positive direction." The source confirmed that while there have been advancements, the King's condition remains classified as "managed," which means his treatment cycle will extend into next year. This information was shared amidst preparations for the royal family's annual Christmas gathering after what has been described as a "brutal" year for them.

Background on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

In February, Buckingham Palace disclosed that King Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, prompting him to temporarily withdraw from public life to focus on his health. The decision to go public with his diagnosis aimed to raise awareness about cancer, a cause close to his heart due to his longstanding support for related charities.

British Royal Family Health Struggles

The royal family has faced multiple health challenges this year. Following King Charles' diagnosis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her own battle with cancer and ongoing chemotherapy treatments. Despite these personal trials, King Charles resumed public duties in April, although he has limited his engagements based on medical advice—a challenge for the traditionally industrious monarch.

King Charles' Upcoming Royal Engagements

Friday's event marked King Charles and Queen Camilla's final public appearance before their Christmas break. They visited Waltham Forest to celebrate community cohesion and will soon join other senior royals for their festive gathering at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Earlier this year, the King made a brief visit to India for health treatments and participated in significant royal engagements in Australia and Samoa.

King Charles' Continued Vigilance

As King Charles continues his treatment into 2025, Buckingham Palace has reassured the public that there has been no significant change in his health status. The palace emphasised that the ongoing treatment is part of a managed approach to his condition. The King's resilience and commitment to his royal duties remain evident as he navigates these challenging times.

