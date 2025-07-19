Still stuck in Bangalore traffic, friend reached Dubai: Netizens react to viral video, ‘Mocks entire city’

A 3-second video of Bengaluru traffic has gone viral on Instagram. The viral video clip has gained nearly 18 million views so far. It has also received 1 million likes. The virality is primarily because of a caption on the video.

“Dropped my friend at Bangalore Airport as she was leaving for Dubai. She reached Dubai and I'm still stuck in Bangalore's traffic,” says the caption of the video shared by food and travel vloggers Priyanka and Indrayani.

“Based on true incidents. Tag Bangalore people,” the captain adds.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to it.

“THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO ME. my parents dropped me at the airport and they reached home at the same time as I landed in Delhi,” wrote one user.

“In Bangalore, 1km by car = 3 hour's and 1km by walk = 10 minutes,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “I’m not even kidding, this actually happened to me. My sister was leaving to mangalore she boarded last minute and she had already reached Mangalore and i was still onw home (not even exaggerating).”

A screenshot of the post was shared on other social media platforms. Some users, however, disagreed. They thought it was exaggerated.

“Not true! You go 3 hrs prior to INT flight… and then the flight itself is 3.5 hrs. That’s a total of 6.5 hrs. In 6.5hrs, you can pass Hebbal, Marathalli, HSR, Ecity, Silkboard, CBD & back to Hebbal and to this round again…! Traffic is there, but this post is overdone!,” wrote a user on Twitter (now X).

“You can't get stuck where you are filming this while you came from the airport. You have Direct access for the Hebbal flyover from the airport but you are on the service road here…” came from another.