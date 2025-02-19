‘Stop Crying Speak Hindi’ starts trending on social media; photos and videos ask: ‘If you love India…’

Stop Crying Speak Hindi has started trending on social media with the hashtag #StopCryingSpeakHindi. Numerous posts on Twitter (now X) are using this hashtag to express their opinions.

“Tamil, Telugu, Kannada—all beautiful languages. But Hindi is the one that can unite 1.3 billion people,” wrote one user while sharing an infographic of the percentage of people speaking Hindi in India.

“Hindi language brings together everyone. So everyone should embrace the language. You should always proud of it. This is really amazing and important,” wrote another.

“If English isn’t a threat to regional languages, why is Hindi? It’s time to stop the hypocrisy and acknowledge Hindi’s role in national unity,” came from another.

“Language is the bridge that connects cultures, not the wall that separates them. I love hindi,” posted another user.

“Hindi is our common language. Let’s stop the divide and speak Hindi,” wrote another user while sharing a video clip of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking about getting mocked for trying to learn Hindi.

“If you love India, why resist Hindi? It’s not about North vs. South; it’s about national unity,” remarked another.

“Let’s not let language politics create rifts. Hindi is the language that connects every Bharatiya,” wrote another user.

Ironically, many social media users are using the hashtag while referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The iconic king of the Bhonsle dynasty promoted the use of Marathi in his court and administration, replacing Persian, the common courtly language at the time.

However, not everyone is using the hashtag to speak in favour of Hindi.

“Only a brainless guy can say this #StopCryingSpeakHindi. Dear brothers, Don't tell others what should they do,” wrote one Twitter user.

Hindi Imposition Debate Alleged Hindi imposition refers to claims that Hindi is being unfairly promoted over regional languages, especially in non-Hindi-speaking states.

Critics argue that government policies, education and public services favour Hindi, sidelining linguistic diversity. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal oppose this while demanding linguistic federalism.