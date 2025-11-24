‘Stop listening to the gyan. Build for money,’ Cozy Farms CEO's viral advice on building a company sparks debate

A heated debate has erupted on social media after a Hyderabad-based CEO publicly disputed an investor’s advice that entrepreneurs should focus on building companies to solve problems rather than simply getting rich.

Jitendra Emmani, co-founder and CEO of Cozy Farms, countered that claim, saying it is perfectly acceptable to build companies with the sole purpose of making money. He also cautioned against taking unsolicited advice from the internet.

The investor's stance: purpose over profit The debate began with a post on X in which an investor shared advice for aspiring founders.

“Do not start a company if you're primarily driven by:- Making money; Getting famous; Doing better than others; Calling yourself CEO/founder,” he wrote.

He further emphasised that one should build a company out of passion, adding, “Only do it if you're crazy enough to do whatever it takes to solve a problem you deeply care about.”

The CEO's counterargument Jitendra Emmani offered a sharp rebuttal, drawing on his own experience. He explained that he built his first company, called Picxy, to solve a problem he deeply cared about.

While studying at Northern Illinois University in the United States and working on a media portal highlighting stories from South India, he noticed a lack of stock images representing India, according to YourStory.

That's when he launched Picxy, a platform providing stock images for Indian businesses, with the aim of filling that gap.

“Started my first company to solve a problem I deeply cared about. A stock photo company for India. Worked 6 years pretty hard and it didn’t take off beyond a point,” Emmani recounted.

After Picxy, he launched Cozy Farms with a clear focus on generating revenue. According to Emmani, the company's one-year revenue today is equal to the six-year revenue of his first venture, Picxy.

“Stop listening to the gyan. Build for money, it’s totally fine. Just build it ethically and enjoy the work you are doing. Get rich and put the money to good use,” his X post read.

Netizens react to the post Jitendra Emmani's post gained significant traction on social media, with many users agreeing with his remarks and sharing their own views.

A netizen said, “Obviously business is supposed to be for making money, even most of the big NGOs are running a profitable business. In fact if one is not practical enough to be driven by money they shouldn't think of starting the business.”

Another individual said, “The kind of honesty more founders need to hear. Passion matters, but sustainability matters more.”