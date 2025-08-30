‘Stop playing with me’: Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole sends cryptic post after Taylor Swift engagement

Days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, the NFL star's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, appeared to share a cryptic message on social media.

Kayla, who was in a five-year on-and-off relationship with Kelce and was well-known in NFL circles, posted the update three days after the couple revealed photos from his rose-filled backyard proposal, which reportedly happened two weeks earlier, according to several media reports.

In the post, the sports journalist shared a video of herself doing an intense glute and leg workout, captioned, “The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me,” set to Gunna’s track “Made for This S–t.”

Kayla, 33, dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022. Rumours of his relationship with Swift began circulating by mid-2023. Since then, Kayla has consistently posted content focused on joy, self-growth, and at times, seemingly subtle digs at the new couple, according to a report by Daily Mail.

A source told the Daily Mail that Joe Alwyn “has not reached out, nor will he” to congratulate ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. While the insider said Alwyn “genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well,” they emphasised that the actor feels there’s no reason to initiate contact, adding that Swift likely “wouldn’t want to hear from him anyway.”

The source also noted that Kelce’s romantic proposal was “the final nail in the coffin” for any lingering thoughts Alwyn may have had about their past relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement In a five-photo joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing, also driving speculations about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Travis was going to put it off till this week... you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event.

The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me.

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August."He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.