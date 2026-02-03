‘Stop shaming Gen Z for switching jobs’: Anupam Mittal compares jobs to dating, shares winning formula for success

Anupam Mittal has urged people to stop criticising Gen Z for frequently changing jobs early in their careers. According to the Shaadi.com founder, many career advisers unfairly shame young professionals, especially those in their early 20s, for switching roles every year. This phase is meant for exploration, not stability, he argued.

Anupam Mittal leads Shaadi.com, the world's largest online matchmaking service. He has also been a part of Shark Tank India since Season 1.

Mittal has explained in a LinkedIn post that early careers are about discovering interests, testing industries, roles and work cultures. He compares it with “dating” to find the right fit.

Advertisement

“I see a lot of ‘career gurus’ shaming 22-year-olds for switching jobs every year. But isn’t that exactly what the youth should be doing?” he wonders.

If a job does not feel right, he believes young people should move on without guilt. He considers exploration necessary at that age.

“Early in our career, we’re discovering our passion. We’re ‘dating’ industries, roles & cultures to find what vibes. If you not feeling it, move. Don't feel bad about it. This is the time to explore,” he wrote.

At the same time, he also stresses the importance of stability later on. When hiring for senior leadership roles, Mittal looks for at least one 4-to-5-year stint.

“Why? Because, usually, one cannot see the consequences of their own decisions in 12 months,” he adds.

Advertisement

He outlined that Year 1 is for learning, Year 2 for execution and Year 3 for handling consequences and scaling success.

Mittal suggests a clear strategy: explore aggressively between 21 and 24. But, after 25, commit seriously.

“Find a company worth your time and commit for 4 years. If you want to be a Founder or a CEO, you need to prove you can stay in the kitchen when it gets hot,” suggests the serial entrepreneur̄.

“It takes 1 year to understand a job but 3-5 to understand an industry. Thats when you win,” Anupam Mittal signs off.

Reactions Anupam Mittal’s take on Gen Z has impressed many on LinkedIn, especially when the generation is often criticised for being ‘non-serious’ in their approach.

Advertisement

“This is a rare take because it holds both truths without diluting either. Exploration early on isn’t a lack of commitment, it’s signal discovery,” posted one user.

“This is a refreshing take on career architecture. There is a massive difference between 'job hopping' and 'strategic exploration’,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “I resigned today for this exact reason. I realised I never gave myself enough time to truly explore what kind of role, environment, or position works best for me, and building my own thing felt like the right way to do that.”

“This nails the nuance most career advice misses: movement early is learning, but staying long enough to see outcomes is where real growth and leadership are forged,” came from another.

Advertisement

“Gen Z isn’t job hopping — they’re pattern matching.