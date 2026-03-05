Stop spending money on meditation ‘theatre’; reduce stress instead: Raj Shamani slams employers, defends Gen Z burnout

Many people belonging to the older generations believe that Gen Z is weak as they experience burnout in their mid-20s. However, Raj Shamani disagrees.

The popular YouTuber argues that this isn't a character flaw. It’s rather a rational response to systemic conditions. They are fundamentally different from what previous generations endured.

Raj Shamani defines burnout clinically. It is a sustained conflict between what workers expect and what jobs actually demand.

“Burnout isn’t about working hard. People have always worked hard. Burnout is about the gap between what you were promised and what you got, between what you put in and what you get back, between the story you were told about how work works and the reality you’re living,” Shamani wrote in his blog.

Raj Shamani also explains why many young people feel frustrated with today’s economy. Earlier generations believed that hard work would bring stability and success. Many spent years climbing the career ladder before realising, often in their 40s, that the promised security was uncertain.

Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) faces this truth much earlier. Many follow the expected path by earning degrees and completing internships. Yet, they enter a job market where stability feels harder to achieve.

Housing costs show the problem clearly. In 1985, homes cost about 3.5 times the median income. Today prices are around 5 times income nationally and even higher in major cities. Many young people now depend on side hustles because a single income often does not cover living costs.

According to Raj Shamani, many Gen Z workers face strong prejudice at the workplace. According to him, more than 70$ of managers already assume Gen Z employees are problematic even before judging their work. Because of this bias, many young workers try to overcompensate by working harder than necessary.

Shamani then shared an example of a 26-year-old department head who shows perfect work-life balance on social media. But, the youngster secretly replies to emails at 2 AM. The pressure to prove themselves makes many young professionals feel they must constantly perform.

Break from work Unlike previous generations, Gen Z rarely gets a true break from work. This creates an “always-on” culture where disconnecting from work feels difficult.

“They spend 4.5 hours on social media daily. And the thing about being on your phone that much: work is also on your phone,” Shamani wrote.

“The same device they use to unwind is the same device pinging them with Slack notifications, emails, and ‘quick questions’ from their manager,” he added.

Wellness programs Raj Shamani says many companies try to solve employee burnout through wellness programs. But, these efforts often fail.

Businesses spend billions of dollars on meditation apps, therapy sessions and mindfulness workshops. However, studies involving thousands of workers show that these programs rarely improve workplace conditions.

According to Shamani, the ‘wellness theatre’ only helps people tolerate stress instead of fixing the real problems.

“If you’re spending money on meditation programs instead of reducing stress, you’re not solving the problem,” Shamani wrote.

Structural reforms The podcaster believes real change requires structural reforms inside organisations. Companies should communicate honestly about career growth.

Managers should be trained to avoid bias and reduce unnecessary meetings and monitoring. Work cultures should also genuinely respect rest and personal time.

“The question was never whether Gen Z is too soft. The question is: if the environment we’ve created is draining young people before they’ve even started, what are we going to do about it?” Raj Shamani asked.