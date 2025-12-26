Subscribe

Stranger Things 5 episodes give fans goosebumps, tingles down the spine as 'Will the sorcerer' possesses Vecna's body

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 new episodes premiered on Netflix recently. Fans were thrilled to see Will Byers helping Max escape a trap. From intense action to emotional moments, the new episodes gave fans goosebumps and tingles down the spine.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Dec 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 new episodes released on December 26.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 new episodes released on December 26.(Screengrab @X)

One of the most anticipated sci-fi shows, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped on Netflix on the occasion of Christmas. Expecting major confrontations, shocking twists and emotional moments, fans were thrilled to see Will Byers possessing Vecna's body to help Max Mayfield escape a trap.

Three episodes of the fifth and the final season were released on Christmas and became available for streaming on Netflix from Friday, 26 December from 6:30 AM. Awaiting the finale episode slated for New Year’s Eve, fans shared the exciting experience of watching events leading to a dramatic, exciting and unforgettable finale.

As beloved characters return to the digital screen, social media was quick to react to epic scenes. A user wrote, "WILL THE SORCERER IS SO FUCKING COOL

EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU WILL BYERS FOR SAVING MAX 😭

I ALMOST DIED FOR THIS EXACT REASON THREE ******** TIMES

S5 PLEASE DON’T KILL HER."

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 spoilers take over internet as show releases

Another user remarked, “Will taking over vecna’s body and helping max i have literal chills.”

Sharing the excitement, a user stated, “Didn’t think the ending of ep4 could be topped so soon and yet … 10/10.”

Also Read | Who dies in Stranger Things Season 5? Fans ask as Volume 2 drops on Netflix

A fourth comment read, “THIS SCENE HAD ME SHAKING AND GRIPPING ONTO MY SEAT.”

A fifth user said, “That ending was just as amazing as episode 4 like holy shit, I had the GOOSIES during this scene.”

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 drops on Netflix: Cast, early review and more

Listed below are the latest episodes of the supernatural horror that comes with intense emotional stakes and plot twists:

Episode 1: “The Crawl”

Episode 2: “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler”

Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4: “Sorcerer”

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7: “The Bridge”

Notably, the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 were released on 26 November. Stranger Things 5 synopsis states, "As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

 
 
