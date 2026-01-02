Stranger Things actors flood Instagram reel after user promises wife to do housework for a month. This is what happened

What began as a light-hearted Instagram dare has snowballed into a full-blown pop culture moment, with multiple cast members from Stranger Things jumping into the comments — and turning a man’s engagement bait into a month-long household chore marathon.

The now-viral reel was posted by a social media user named Felix, who jokingly told his wife that he would take over all the housework for an entire month if anyone from the Stranger Things cast commented on his post. The on-screen text read: “I told my wife: If someone from the Stranger Things cast comments on my post, I’ll do all the housework for a whole month!”

What followed was far beyond what Felix — or his wife — likely imagined. The video exploded on Instagram, racking up over 37.8 million views, and soon caught the attention of several actors from the hit Netflix series, who gleefully ensured the promise would have to be kept.

Check out the viral reel here:

Among the first to respond was Amybeth McNulty, who plays Vickie, a recurring character in later seasons of the show. Cheering on Felix’s wife, she commented, “Oh absolutely 🩷 enjoy your relaxing time queen.”

The floodgates then opened. Maksim Blatt, who plays Young Henry, bluntly wrote, “Get cleaning.” Kevin Johnson, known for portraying Victor Creel, added, “Enjoy your cleaning.”

Other cast members also piled on. Hendrix Yancey commented, “GET TO WORK BOIIII,” while Harrison Nevel humorously clarified his credentials as a background soldier in season five. Kelly Collins Lintz even issued specific instructions: “Start with the dishes Felix! And be polite while you do them.”

Perhaps sealing Felix’s fate further, Luke Ellison Kokotek, who played a young version of Will Byers, chimed in with: “Here’s adding to another month.”

Overwhelmed but clearly amused, Felix finally returned to the comments to concede defeat. “Okay guys, I guess I’ve officially lost the bet,” he wrote, adding that since he was “cooked anyway,” he might as well invite more cast members to join the fun.

Internet users also commented on the now-viral reel. A user wrote on Instagram, "So that's almost TWO YEARS OF FREE LABOUR 😂🤣😭❤️ GIRL GO TRAVEL."