Stranger Things Season 5 release date: When will the fan-favourite Netflix show air this year?

Stranger Things Season 5 release date: The wait is finally over! Stranger Things will soon be back for its fifth and final season, which will premiere this year. According to Tudum by Netflix, the filming of Stranger Things Season 5 has officially wrapped.

Creator Ross Duffer said everyone involved is determined to bring Stranger Things to a satisfying conclusion. “They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished,” he said in a lengthy Instagram post.

While there has been much buzz about Stranger Things' release date, Netflix has not officially announced it yet.

From the release date, cast details and more, here's what we know so far:

Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Although Netflix did not announce when it will premiere the fifth and final season of Stranger Things in 2025, a fan account has claimed that the web series will be released on Thanksgiving in November this year.

On X, 'UpsideDownScoop' said: “Did we just uncover the possible release date for Stranger Things 5? By examining Netflix’s website code, we discovered that the internal release date for #StrangerThings5 is listed as: Thursday, November 27, 2025.”

However, another fan theory claimed that the show will premiere on Christmas in December. If the fan theories are somewhat close to guessing the correct release date, Stranger Things Season 5 will be aired by the holiday season.

Therefore, until Netflix announces the official release date of Stranger Things Season 5, not much can be guessed other than that the season will be aired this year.

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast Stranger Things Season 5 will include its older cast, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, and more.

New cast members—Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton—will also appear in the show's final season.

Stranger Things Season 5: Episode titles Episode 1: “The Crawl”

Episode 2: “The Vanishing of …”

Episode 2’s title has been blurred out and is expected to be full of surprises!

Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4: “Sorcerer”

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Escape from Camazotz”

Episode 7: “The Bridge”

Episode 8: “The Rightside Up”