Stray bull attacks people in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalalabad, 15 injured | Watch video

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 04:05 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

Fifteen people were injured by a stray bull in Jalalabad town of Uttar Pradesh.

The bull chased people and hit them with horns. The entire incident was caught on camera.

WATCH VIDEO

According to locals, the bull followed a man in the middle of traffic. He was attacked from behind by the animal.

He then fell on the ground and before he could get up, the bull again hit him. His eye was injured in the attack.

After this the bull entered the streets, causing a panic among people by attacking several others.

A total 15 people were injured in the incident.

Later, the Jalalabad Municipal Council was informed. Its officials arrived and laid a trap to catch the wild bull.

However, it managed to escape.

Efforts to catch hold of the bull continued for almost three hours till it was finally caught.

In a similar incident earlier this month,

, Nov 1 (PTI)

A 65-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a stray bull in the Gauriganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

Poore Babu Mau resident Ram Manohar was returning home from his field late when the bull attacked him.

Manohar suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Rita, a local resident, claimed the bull had attacked several people recently.

She claimed her son was seriously injured after being attacked by the same bull.

Despite repeated incidents of the animal attacking people, no action has been taken to capture the bull, she had alleged.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 04:05 PM IST
