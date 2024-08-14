Stree 2 Advance Booking: Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, the sequel to the successful Bollywood movie Stree, is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.

Riding on the huge success of the earlier movie, the horror-comedy is expected to do well at the box office. The release date coinciding with Independence Day, a holiday, is likely to work in the movie’s favour.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, repeats the cast from the first movie: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. While the movie is set for an I-Day release, BookMyShow reveals that there are late-night shows on August 14.

Delhi: Stree 2 late-night shows on August 14

Mumbai: Stree 2 late-night shows on August 14

Tamannaah Bhatia’s special appearance in the promotional song Aaj Ki Raat has already created much buzz. Media reports suggest that Tamannaah also plays a key role in the movie. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar will also be featured in the movie, with their cameo appearances.

As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has already minted ₹11.37 crore by selling over 3.8 lakh tickets. With block seat numbers, the figure goes up to ₹13.31 crore. There are nearly 10,000 shows available across India.

Among Indian states, Karnataka earned ₹75.01 lakh with advance booking. Madhya Pradesh minted ₹54.91 lakh while Gujarat collected ₹73.1 lakh and Rajasthan ₹49.58 lakh.

However, Maharashtra is leading with ₹2.92 crore. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the top states with ₹2.91 crore, ₹1.35 crore, and ₹1.22 crore, respectively. All numbers are in accordance with booked seat data.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the movie is expected to fetch ₹40 crore on its release day and surpass Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to become the movie with the biggest opening in 2024.

Stree 2: Story A headless creature called Sarkate abducts women in Chanderi, the village originally introduced in the first movie. The main characters of the movie team up with Shraddha to stop the monster.