Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Stree 2 Advance Booking: Horror-comedy movie likely to mint 40 crore on release date, over 13 crore already earned

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Horror-comedy movie likely to mint ₹40 crore on release date, over ₹13 crore already earned

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. Meanwhile, its advance booking numbers indicate an encouraging response from viewers.

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Horror-comedy movie likely to mint 40 crore on release date, over 13 crore already earned

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, the sequel to the successful Bollywood movie Stree, is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.

Riding on the huge success of the earlier movie, the horror-comedy is expected to do well at the box office. The release date coinciding with Independence Day, a holiday, is likely to work in the movie’s favour.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, repeats the cast from the first movie: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. While the movie is set for an I-Day release, BookMyShow reveals that there are late-night shows on August 14.

Delhi: Stree 2 late-night shows on August 14
Mumbai: Stree 2 late-night shows on August 14

Tamannaah Bhatia’s special appearance in the promotional song Aaj Ki Raat has already created much buzz. Media reports suggest that Tamannaah also plays a key role in the movie. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar will also be featured in the movie, with their cameo appearances.

As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has already minted 11.37 crore by selling over 3.8 lakh tickets. With block seat numbers, the figure goes up to 13.31 crore. There are nearly 10,000 shows available across India.

Among Indian states, Karnataka earned 75.01 lakh with advance booking. Madhya Pradesh minted 54.91 lakh while Gujarat collected 73.1 lakh and Rajasthan 49.58 lakh.

However, Maharashtra is leading with 2.92 crore. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the top states with 2.91 crore, 1.35 crore, and 1.22 crore, respectively. All numbers are in accordance with booked seat data.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the movie is expected to fetch 40 crore on its release day and surpass Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to become the movie with the biggest opening in 2024.

Stree 2: Story

A headless creature called Sarkate abducts women in Chanderi, the village originally introduced in the first movie. The main characters of the movie team up with Shraddha to stop the monster.

Stree 2: Rating

According to Bollywood Hungama, Stree 2 received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It means that children under 12 should watch it with parental guidance.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.