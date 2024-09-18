Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing ‘Hindi’ movie ever, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in India nett box office collection

Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's domestic collection with 586 crore.

Updated18 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, with its India nett collection beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

As per Adarsh, Stree 2 has earned 586 crore so far in its Indian nett box office collection. Industry tracker Sacnilk, however, says that the horror-comedy movie has earned 560.35 crore nett in India so far.

If Taran Adarsh’s numbers are to correct, the Amar Kaushik directorial has, indeed, beaten Jawan, directed by Atlee, even though the SRK starrer earned 640.25 crore in the domestic market. Here is why.

Also Read | Stree 2 rescues PVR Inox in an otherwise dull quarter

The action thriller earned 582.31 crore from its Hindi version, 30.08 crore from Tamil, and 27.86 crore from Telugu. What is more impressive for Stree 2 is that the Bollywood movie achieved the numbers in 34 days whereas SRK’s Jawan earned it in 57 days.

The film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, has become the top-grossing Hindi movie in 2024. It surpassed Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Stree 2 scares away box office blues, becomes highest-grossing movie in 2024

On its 34th day, the sequel to Stree earned 2.5 crore at the box office. The Hindi version of SRK’s Jawan, the highest-grossing movie in 2023, earned 80 lakh on Day 34.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned 50 lakh on Day 34 from its Hindi version. On Day 34, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected 80 lakh from its Hindi version.

Stree 2 overseas collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan minted 400 crore in the overseas market. Pathan was not far behind. The Yash Raj production earned 397.5 crore outside India. Animal’s overseas collection stood at 255 crore.

Also Read | Stree 2 Box Office: Horror-comedy beats Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki, Animal

In 34 days, Stree 2 has collected 130 crore from the overseas market, which may stop it from beating last year’s biggest Hindi blockbusters: Animal ( 915 crore), Pathaan ( 1,055 crore) and Jawan ( 1,160 crore).

