Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's domestic collection with ₹ 586 crore.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, with its India nett collection beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

As per Adarsh, Stree 2 has earned ₹586 crore so far in its Indian nett box office collection. Industry tracker Sacnilk, however, says that the horror-comedy movie has earned ₹560.35 crore nett in India so far.

If Taran Adarsh's numbers are to correct, the Amar Kaushik directorial has, indeed, beaten Jawan, directed by Atlee, even though the SRK starrer earned ₹640.25 crore in the domestic market. Here is why.

The action thriller earned ₹582.31 crore from its Hindi version, ₹30.08 crore from Tamil, and ₹27.86 crore from Telugu. What is more impressive for Stree 2 is that the Bollywood movie achieved the numbers in 34 days whereas SRK’s Jawan earned it in 57 days.

The film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, has become the top-grossing Hindi movie in 2024. It surpassed Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

On its 34th day, the sequel to Stree earned ₹2.5 crore at the box office. The Hindi version of SRK's Jawan, the highest-grossing movie in 2023, earned ₹80 lakh on Day 34.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned ₹50 lakh on Day 34 from its Hindi version. On Day 34, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected ₹80 lakh from its Hindi version.

Stree 2 overseas collection Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan minted ₹400 crore in the overseas market. Pathan was not far behind. The Yash Raj production earned ₹397.5 crore outside India. Animal’s overseas collection stood at ₹255 crore.

In 34 days, Stree 2 has collected ₹130 crore from the overseas market, which may stop it from beating last year's biggest Hindi blockbusters: Animal ( ₹915 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore).