Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor’s movie earns ₹37 crore, crosses ₹200 crore India net

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Amar Kaushik directed horror-comedy movie ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao pulled in an estimated ₹37 crore on August 19, as per data on Sacnilk. This is a 33 per cent decrease in numbers despite the Raksha Bandhan extended weekend on Monday.

‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ has also crossed a milestone ₹200 crore net earnings in India in five days since release, the data on film industry tracker Sacnilk showed. As of August 19, Stree 2 has minted an estimated ₹228.45 crore net in India, as per the tracker.

Occupancy for Shows Stree 2 had an overall 49.48 percent occupance for 3D Hindi language screenings of the movie on Monday (August 19). Morning shows sold 26.89 per cent tickets, while afternoon shows had 42.74 per cent occupance, evening shows had 63.32 per cent and night shows had 64.95 per cent audiences in theatres.

Biggest Opening for Female Led Movie Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside co-star Rajkumar Rao. The second movie in the supernatural horror-comedy franschise also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead.

On its release day, which coincided with Independence Day (August 15), Stree 2 grossed ₹51.8 crore net. This despite the release of two other films on the same day — Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Stree 2 also overshadowed the two other movies and and raked in ₹31.4 crore gross on Friday (August 16).

During the weekend (August 17-18) it earned an estimated net ₹99.75 crore combined.