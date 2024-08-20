Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor’s movie earns ₹37 crore, crosses ₹200 crore India net

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao has pulled an estimated 37 crore on August 19, and crossed the 200 crore mark so far in domestic net collections.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Aug 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Stree 2 made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead.
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Stree 2 made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead.(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Amar Kaushik directed horror-comedy movie ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao pulled in an estimated 37 crore on August 19, as per data on Sacnilk. This is a 33 per cent decrease in numbers despite the Raksha Bandhan extended weekend on Monday.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ has also crossed a milestone 200 crore net earnings in India in five days since release, the data on film industry tracker Sacnilk showed. As of August 19, Stree 2 has minted an estimated 228.45 crore net in India, as per the tracker.

Occupancy for Shows

Stree 2 had an overall 49.48 percent occupance for 3D Hindi language screenings of the movie on Monday (August 19). Morning shows sold 26.89 per cent tickets, while afternoon shows had 42.74 per cent occupance, evening shows had 63.32 per cent and night shows had 64.95 per cent audiences in theatres.

Biggest Opening for Female Led Movie

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside co-star Rajkumar Rao. The second movie in the supernatural horror-comedy franschise also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead.

On its release day, which coincided with Independence Day (August 15), Stree 2 grossed 51.8 crore net. This despite the release of two other films on the same day — Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Stree 2 also overshadowed the two other movies and and raked in 31.4 crore gross on Friday (August 16).

During the weekend (August 17-18) it earned an estimated net 99.75 crore combined.

Featuring a cameo by Akshay Kumar, Stree 2 was made on a budget of 50 crore, and has amassed positive reviews. The sequel movie is being screened at over 1,600 screens.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's movie earns ₹37 crore, crosses ₹200 crore India net

