Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas’ Kalki and Ranbir’s Animal

Stree 2 has surpassed many Bollywood films in box office collections. Even on Day 32, it earned 6.75 crore. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with total collections of 790.25 crore worldwide.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Even after a month, Stree 2's box office collections are higher than those of most Bollywood movies on their release day. On Day 32, the horror-comedy movie collected 6.75 crore.

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi among others, is already the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024. It has beaten star-studded Fighter, featuring Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected 70 lakh.

Also Read | Stree 2 scares away box office blues, becomes highest-grossing movie in 2024

Let’s compare it with last year’s three biggest Hindi blockbusters: Animal ( 915 crore), Pathaan ( 1,055 crore) and Jawan ( 1,160 crore).

On Day 32, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan - directed by Anand - collected 1.98 crore. SRK’s Jawan, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earned 2.96 crore on the 32nd day. It was directed by Atlee. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned 1.45 crore on Day 32.

Also Read | Stree 2 movie collection: Horror-comedy beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is way ahead of all these movies in terms of momentum. Most movies these days never reach Day 32, forget about earning even close to what Stree 2 has managed.

Even all-time blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Dangal earned 94 lakh on Day 32. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned 38 lakh. Even when inflation-adjusted, the numbers are not close to Stree 2’s Day 32.

Stree 2 has even beaten Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On Day 32, the sci-fi action movie collected 4.7 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial worldwide box office is 1041.65 crore.

Also Read | Stree 2 vs Kalki box office: Race to be highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024

Stree 2 has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023, such as Dunki ( 454 crore), Tiger 3 ( 464 crore) and Gadar 2 ( 686 crore), in overall box office collection. The only movies still ahead of the family entertainer are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan.

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection

For Stree 2, the India nett collections now stand at 554.85 crore while the gross collection is 662.25 crore. With 128 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection for the Amar Kaushik directorial is 790.25 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsStree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas’ Kalki and Ranbir’s Animal

