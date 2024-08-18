Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor’s film mints ₹135.7 crore, set for big numbers on Rakshabandhan weekend

Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Bollywood film starring Shraddha Kapoor has so far made 135.7 crore net in the domestic market and collected 15 crore gross in the overseas market.

Fareha Naaz
Published18 Aug 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnessed 61.96 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday and minted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 crore gross.
Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnessed 61.96 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday and minted ₹44 crore gross.(Screengrab @Trailer)

Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Amar Kaushik directorial supernatural-horror film ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor witnessed a remarkable 40.13 per cent increase in its collection, as compared with previous day's numbers. “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” minted 44 crore gross on Saturday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia apart from Shraddha Kapoor, created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead.

On its release day, which coincided with Independence Day, it grossed 51.8 crore. Despite the release of two other films on the same day – Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein –  Stree 2 overshadowed the other two and raked in 31.4 crore gross on Friday.

The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 saw its screening at over 1,250 locations with a release in over 75 countries. Featuring a cameo by Akshay Kumar, the film, made on a budget of 50 crore, has amassed positive reviews.

So far, the film has done a business of 135.7 crore net in the domestic market and collected 15 crore gross in the overseas market. On Saturday, August 17, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 61.96 per cent Hindi occupancy.

Analyst's report

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel termed Amar Kaushik's movie a ‘blockbuster’ and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “Fantastic Saturday for #Stree2 as its having growth of approx 20% Over Friday. Day 3 biz is headed towards 36 -38 cr.. Night shows can give extra push towards 40 cr mark as well. Total 3 days total will stand 130-133 cr nett.”

In another post, he noted that the film may earn anywhere between 175 to 185 crore over the extended weekend due to Rakshabandhan festival.

