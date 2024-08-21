Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Stree 2 Box Office success: Shraddha Kapoor beats PM Modi, enters list of Top 3 Indians on Instagram

Stree 2 Box Office success: Shraddha Kapoor beats PM Modi, enters list of Top 3 Indians on Instagram

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi on Instagram with 91.4 million followers, ranking third in India. Stree 2's success boosts Shraddha’s social media presence.

Stree 2 effect: Shraddha Kapoor beats PM Modi, enters list of Top 3 Indians on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has garnered 91.4 million (9.14 crore) followers on Instagram. Riding on the success of Stree 2, the Bollywood actress has edged past Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 91.3 million (9.13 crore) followers.

Shraddha ranks third in India on Instagram, following cricket legend Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra at number 1 and 2, respectively.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, a sequel to the successful movie Stree, was released on August 15. The first movie was massively successful, so there was a huge buzz around the horror-comedy ahead of its release date. The fact that it coincided with Independence Day, a holiday, was expected to work in the movie’s favour.

In six days, the movie has minted 254.55 crore nett in India. With the domestic gross collection being 275.5 crore and 47 crore coming from the overseas market, the movie has earned 322.5 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk.

As per the number of Instagram followers, Shraddha Kapoor is not far away from Priyanka Chopra. The number 2 Indian on the social media platform has 91.8 million (9.18 crore) followers. However, Virat Kohli is on a different league altogether. He has 271 million (27.1 crore) followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the search for “Stree 2" on Google is hugely popular in the last 4 hours:

PM Modi on X

PM Modi, however, remains the global leader with the highest follower count on X (formerly Twitter), boasting over 101.2 million followers. He is significantly more popular on X compared to other global figures like US President Joe Biden (38.5 million), Pope Francis (18.5 million) and Dubai's HH Sheikh Mohammed (11.2 million).

The Indian prime minister is ahead of international celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.2 million), Donald Trump (89.7 million) and Lady Gaga (83 million). Virat Kohli (64.7 million), who is ruling on Instagram, is way behind PM Modi on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
