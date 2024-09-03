Stree 2 movie collection: Stree 2 has collected ₹ 703.25 crore gross worldwide, surpassing Fighter and outperforming major 2023 films like Dunki, Tiger 3, and Gadar 2. Despite lacking so-called ‘highly-bankable’ stars, it continues to perform well.

Stree 2 movie collection: Fighter was the first big-budget release of 2024. The movie was expected to do well at the box office. It had everything. There were 'bankable' stars like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Also, it was the next release by director Siddharth Anand, who delivered Shah Rukh Khan's massive comeback movie in 2023: Pathaan.

While it did well, it did not become another Pathaan. The movie collected ₹358.83 crore gross worldwide. However, no other Bollywood movie released after that managed to breach that number. Shaitaan was the closest with a collection of ₹213.55 crore.

Cut to August 2024: here comes Stree 2. It does not have so-called 'highly-bankable' stars. Shraddha Kapoor's biggest movies before this were Chhichhore ( ₹153.16 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar ( ₹147.28 crore), Saaho ( ₹145.67 crore) and Stree ( ₹129.83 crore).

Rajkummar Rao’s most successful movies before this were Stree, Srikanth ( ₹48.06 crore), Mr. & Mrs. Mahi ( ₹36.34 crore), Judgementall Hai Kya ( ₹34.45 crore) and Bareilly Ki Barfi ( ₹34.27 crore). Stree was the only movie by Rao to cross ₹100 crore before the release of its sequel.

Stree 2, riding on the success of its first instalment, has collected ₹703.25 crore gross worldwide so far, passing Fighter by a wide margin. It shows no signs of stopping as it minted ₹6.75 crore even on its third Monday.

Even after three weeks of its release, "Stree 2" is still trending high on Google:

Stree 2 beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 During its spirited run at the box office, the Amar Kaushik directorial has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023. It is already ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki ( ₹454 crore), Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore).

The only movies that are still ahead of the horror-comedy are Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹915 crore), and Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore), both starring King Khan.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk