Stree 2 movie review: The horror-comedy has been released and is expected to have a massive opening. Reviews highlight strong performances and a good blend of horror and comedy.

Stree 2 movie review: Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, has been released across India. The Bollywood movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a sequel to the 2018 movie featuring the same characters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first movie was a massive success, and the sequel created an enormous buzz before its release. The horror-comedy is expected to surpass Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to become the movie with the biggest opening in 2024.

While the movie was set for an August 15 release, BookMyShow revealed that there were late-night shows on August 14. Highly-positive reviews are coming out as viewers praise several things about the movie from the performances and the dialogues to Akshay Kumar’s cameo. Let’s take a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rajkumar Rao is once again in top form, delivering his signature performance with strong support from Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Pankaj Tripathi continues to shine as Rudra, stealing scenes with his witty one-liners and impeccable shuddh Hindi," wrote one viewer.

“This film stands out among all the film released recently. Audience were laughing whole the time and same time terrorised. Good blend of horror and comedy," wrote another.

“It will be good if you watch it first time in theatres..the effects ... The horror part can be felt. Act. Direction. Story deserves a good rating," posted one viewer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mind boggling and fun gave me tumbaad kind of vibes. Go and watch with the family. It's really good and different.another 500 crore club," came from one viewer while another wrote, “Worth watching. Great combination of horror and comedy. Dialogue writer indeed was best."

‘Purest cinema’ “What a mind blowing experience purest cinema at all levels so much humor & strong screen play never a dull moment big surprises for everyone in the cameo akki sir is just for the mass," one viewer wrote.

“A Perfect Sequel more hilarious & more scary than first part #Stree A Perfect blend of Horror along Comedy + Chartbuster songs & Suprising Cameos," another viewer posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some, however, felt the 2018 movie was better.

“The sar kata Impression was not upto mark, always on screen his role and cast looks like cartoon character. Stree 1 was far better than this in horror feeling," posted one viewer.