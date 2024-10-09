Stree 2 OTT release: Amazon Prime drops BIG hint on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster

“Stree 2” – Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starer blockbuster scheduled to release on OTT soon? Check out Amazon Prime Video's quirky message.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Stree 2 OTT release? Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao blockbuster to make a debut on OTT?
Stree 2 OTT release? Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao blockbuster to make a debut on OTT?

Ek surprise hai, kal aana [There's a surprise, come tomorrow]” – that's what Amazon Prime Video posted on its Facebook account late Wednesday, October 9. Does this phrase sound similar to you? May be similar to “O Stree, kal aana”?

The Amazon Prime Video's latest message on Facebook hinted at the possible release of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster “Stree 2” on its platform.

The Facebook didn't mention any time and date of the OTT release of "Stree 2", but it said, “Ek surprise hai, kal aana”. What is that that surprise? Will they release the blockbuster horrer-comedy or will share more detailed of the possible OTT release?

Till then, check Amazon Prime Video's big reveal here:

Blockbuster horror comedy "Stree 2" emerged as the first-ever Hindi film to cross the 600 crore-mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.

According to production house Maddock Films, the movie has earned 604.22 crore net at the ticket window in India since its August 15 release.

In an X post, the banner said "Stree 2", directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, has grossed 713 crore at home.

"'Stree 2' inaugurates the 600-cr club, becoming the first-ever Hindi film to reach this milestone! Thank you for your unwavering love and support (sic)" Maddock Films said in an X post.

The film surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's "Jawan", which held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned 582 crore net in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.

"Stree 2", a follow-up to 2018's "Stree", stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is a sequel to the 2018's release "Stree" and the franchise is a part of the Maddock horror universe comprising films like "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

(Wirh inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Stree 2 OTT release: Amazon Prime drops BIG hint on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster

      Popular in News

