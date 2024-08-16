Stree 2 versus Fighter box office collection: Who’s winning, Shraddha Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan, on Day 1?

Stree 2 versus Fighter box office collection: Let's take a look at the box office numbers from Day 1 of 'Stree 2' and 'Fighter', which were released this year on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, respectively.

Fareha Naaz
Published16 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Stree 2 versus Fighter box office collection: ‘Stree 2’ premiered in theatres on Independence Day while ‘Fighter’ was debuted on the eve of Republic Day 2024.
Stree 2 versus Fighter BO collection: The Shraddha Kapoor- starrer ‘Stree 2’ minted 46 crore gross on its release day while the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’ grossed 22.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. 

However, the horror-comedy Stree 2 had collected 8.35 crore on Wednesday, August 14, even before its release, from its preview shows. This took the total box office collection on Day 1 to 54.35 crore gross.

Debut

‘Stree 2’ premiered in theatres on Independence Day, while ‘Fighter’ debuted on the eve of Republic Day 2024. The horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar and has received positive reviews and high ratings.

Budget

Made on a budget of 50 crore, Stree 2 performed beyond expectations, while 250 crore was spent on making Fighter.

Sequel

Siddharth Anand directorial ‘Fighter’ is set for a sequel, according to Pinkvilla. The star cast features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh, in addition to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, the Amar Kaushik-directed movie Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, its star cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Maddock Films and Jio Studios produced the supernatural horror film Stree 2, while Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios produced the action thriller Fighter.

Stree 2 witnessed the biggest and widest overseas release in the horror-comedy genre, as it was released in over 75 countries and screened at more than 1,250 locations on over 1,600 screens, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In another social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the trade analyst stated, “The #Stree2 juggernaut has impacted the biz of *all* films, including #Vedaa... Despite the big #IndependenceDay holiday, #Vedaa struggled to post a healthy score on Day 1, attracting some patronage primarily in mass markets.”

He added, “The only silver lining for #Vedaa is that it secured the second spot among moviegoers, trailing #Stree2, but ahead of #KhelKhelMein.”

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
