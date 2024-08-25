Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Stree 2 vs Kalki 2898 AD box office: Race to become highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024 gets more intense

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is now the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024 with 342.15 crore nett in India and 485 crore worldwide.

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathy and Shraddha Kapoor among others, is running successfully in theatres. The horror-comedy movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, was released on August 15. After Day 10, the movie has already established itself as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024.

Let’s take a look at its domestic collections. After minting 8.5 crore nett from its pre-release screenings, the Bollywood movie earned 51.8 crore nett on the release day. There was a drop on the following day, the first Friday, as it collected 31.4 crore nett.

Riding on positive word of mouth, the numbers jumped on Saturday to 43.85 crore and on Sunday to 55.9 crore. After Week 1, the movie minted 291.65 crore nett in India.

After Day 10 of its release, Stree 2 collected 342.15 crore nett in India while the gross domestic collection stood at 410 crore. With 75 crore coming from the overseas market, the total worldwide collection of the movie is 485 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Bollywood Hungama has, however, reported that the movie has collected nearly 505 crore, which is significantly higher than the lifetime collection of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The action thriller earned 337.2 crore.

The third-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024 is Shaitaan. The horror movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan, earned 211.06 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. Now, let’s take a look at how much Kalki 2898 AD earned after 10 days of its release.

Stree 2 vs Kalki box office collection

After the 10th day of its release, Kalki 2898 AD earned 465.70 crore nett in India. With a gross domestic collection of 554.30 crore and 213 crore in the overseas market, the movie’s gross collection stood at 767.60 crore.

The lifetime collection of the dystopian action drama, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, stands at 1041.65 crore gross worldwide.

Stree 2 is still showing pretty strong numbers. As per Sacnilk, the Day 10 India collection of the movie is 33 crore. Can it surpass Kalki and become the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024? Only time can tell.

Meanwhile, the search for Stree 2 on Google in the past day continues to roar high:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
