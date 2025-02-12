A 24-year-old man, weighing 175 kilograms, who thought he wouldn't live past 30 years, lost an incredible 82.55 kilograms in just one year, NDTV quoted a report by Daily Star.

According to the report, Arran Chidwick – an aircraft fitter from Scotland's Auchinleck in East Ayrshire – used to eat large amounts of junk food, such as kebabs, burgers, Chinese takeaways, and family-sized bags of chips.

Following this, his weight rose to 175 kilograms and he started struggling to fit himself into aeroplane seats. Not only this, he also faced issues tying his shoelaces, and buying clothes. This made him think that he wouldn't survive to see his 30th birthday.

Speaking to Daily Star, Arran Chidwick said, “I felt I was gonna die before I was 30 and I knew I needed to make a change. I was in a way depressed myself. My way of dealing with past trauma was binge eating - I would eat whatever I wanted and drink at the weekends constantly.”

"Everyone would stare at me at the pub, sweating at concerts, people judging you at football games, struggling on the plane. I'm glad it's by me now, but it was horrible."

Arran also opened up on battling with anxiety linked to his size. He confessed, as quoted by the Daily Star, "I didn't realise but my form of coping with it was eating until, you take a step back and look at it now that I've realised that. When I went for my new job I thought no one would want to hire me because of my size."

Future plans: Now, after losing weight, Arran is eager to inspire others. Arran completed the Glasgow 10km and now plans to run a half marathon.

Detailing about his fitness regime, Arran said, "To start with it was basic circuits and then we gradually got doing more cardio with a bit of weights. I started going to the gym myself but I scheduled my PT when it was quite quiet at the gym as I was embarrassed - now I go 4-5 times a week."