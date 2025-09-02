Woman finds a ‘gem’ in Gurugram traffic, says she was stuck for over 6 hours but 'Rapido driver didn't…'

Heavy rain that lashed Gurugram between Monday evening and Tuesday brought the Millennium City to its knees, with authorities directing employees to work from home, while schools were advised to conduct online classes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, signalling the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

Advertisement

The downpour forced commuters to navigate inundated roads and left them bogged down in heavy traffic, further exposing the city’s fragile infrastructure.

A silver lining in the traffic chaos? In the middle of the chaos, a woman found a “gem” in the gridlock. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj took to X to share how she was stuck in a traffic jam in Gurugram for more than six hours, but her Rapido driver did not complain and instead “politely” asked her to pay whatever extra she felt was right.

“Hi Rapido bike app, I want to thank your driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from the bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all,” Bhardwaj wrote on X. “Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said, ‘Ma'am pay whatever extra u want.’”

Advertisement

She also shared a video of the waterlogged Gurugram roads along with her post. The gesture has drawn applause on social media, with several praising the Rapido driver.

Also Read | Gurugram: Work from home advisory issued for private firms amid rains on Sep 2

Advertisement

Rapido lauds driver In response to the viral story Rapido praised the driver for his professionalism. Rapido, said, “We are truly grateful to our captain, Mr. Suraj Maurya, for his patience and professionalism in ensuring Ms. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj reached home safely amid the severe traffic situation in Gurugram. At Rapido, we consistently sensitize our captains on women’s safety, empathy, and service ethics, and it is heartening to see these values reflected on the ground."

It added, "Along with safety-focused training, we prioritize female passenger safety with a comprehensive suite of features such as a 24/7 SOS button for emergencies, call masking to protect phone numbers, live ride tracking, and route deviation alerts."

Traffic snarls across Gurugram This was not an isolated incident. A massive traffic jam was also witnessed on NH-8, while visuals from the Delhi-Jaipur highway showed long queues of vehicles, with commuters stranded for hours.

Advertisement

Other areas in Gurugram, including Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk underpass, and Patel Nagar, also witnessed vehicles crawling through waterlogged roads. People were seen wading through waist-deep water, trying to carry their belongings.