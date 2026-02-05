‘Stuck on Mumbai–Pune Expressway for 18 hours’: Entrepreneur uses chopper to escape jam, calls for emergency evacuation

Chairman of EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries, Dr Sudhir Mehta, is in spotlight since he boarded a helicopter to escape Mumbai–Pune Expressway jam after 8-hour long wait. He documented the incident in a social media post and urged the authorities to construct helipads for emergency evacuations in such situations.

Following a gas tanker mishap on the route, hundreds of commuters were stranded for hours on Tuesday evening. Recalling the incident when a massive traffic jam at Mumbai–Pune Expressway left thousands stranded for hours, he recommended development of emergency exits along the route. The Pune-based industrialist in a post on X stated, “Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for “one gas tanker.”"

Blaming oil tanker accident for the blockade on the high-speed corridor, he added, "For such emergencies we need to plan exits at different points on expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return.” In this difficult situation, he sought help from Air Veteran Nitin Welde who escorted him back to Pune. Sudhir Mehta heaped praises at the Helicopters in Civil Aviation Consultant for the help as he suggested emergency measures.

According to him, the construction of helipads costs less than ₹10 lakhs, which requires less than one acre of open area. Emphasizing the need for improved emergency planning and improved facilities, he added, “These need to be mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation.” EKA Chairman also shared some aerial shots of the gruelling traffic jam.

What did cars get stuck on the high-speed corridor? According to authorities, the traffic disruption arose around 5:00 PM on Tuesday when a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas tragically overturned. The incident took place near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district in the hilly Khandala Ghat section, PTI reported. Due to the leakage of the highly flammable gas from the vehicle, traffic movement was suspended.

As per the report, vehicular movement on the Mumbai-bound carriageway was ultimately restored in the early hours of Thursday, almost 33 hours after the tanker overturned. Traffic resumed at 1:46 AM, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) informed PTI.