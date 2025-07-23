Wordle Today: Puzzle #1495 had players stumped; can you guess the answer?

Wordle Today: Wordle puzzle #1495, dropped on July 23, had fans scratching their heads despite its seemingly simple layout, reports Economic Times. What began as just another five-letter guess turned into a mind-bending brain teaser, catching even seasoned players off guard. Though the format has not changed: six tries, green for correct, yellow for misplaced, grey for wrong, today’s Wordle proved that guessing is not an easy task.

As today’s Wordle trends again, users are flocking online for subtle Wordle hints and solutions. So, let's discuss clues and uncover what today's Wordle is all about.

Hints to today's Wordle Today's Wordle puzzle #1495 gave players a run for their money, turning what looked like a routine game of guess into a real head-scratcher. Those who relied on logic over luck found today’s hints especially helpful. Case in point: today's Wordle starts with a “W,” has two vowels, no repeating letters, and is tied to the clue- “The human body is around 60% of this.” A subtle science reference added just enough challenge. It is Wordles like these that prove strategy beats blind guessing. So, were you able to crack the answer?

July 23 Wordle answer Despite the helpful hints, many Wordle players could not figure out the answer. The clues pointed clearly enough: no double letters, two vowels, starts with “W,” and linked to the human body. Still, it took sharp thinking to land on the right word. The solution? Simple, essential, and surprisingly elusive, “WATER.”

Since its acquisition by The New York Times, Wordle has grown from a cult favourite to a global brain-teasing ritual. What was once a niche game is now a part of countless morning routines. Indeed, this puzzling game tests more than vocabulary. The trick to cracking Wordle is smart starter words, pattern spotting, and paying attention to hints. Today’s Wordle (#1495) reminded us just how easy yet tough the game can be. With clever clues and a nod to basic science, it kept players hooked. And the final answer? Fittingly essential, Water.

FAQs Was today’s Wordle difficult? Yes, many players found it tricky despite straightforward clues.

What were the key hints for today’s Wordle? The word started with “W,” had two vowels, no repeating letters, and was tied to the clue: “Human body is around 60% of this.”