Student alleges father took away bed, broke laptop over CBSE marks. Viral Reddit post sparks debate

A viral Reddit post shared shortly after the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 results has triggered discussion online around academic pressure, toxic parenting and mental health among students in India.

The post, which included a photograph of a shattered laptop lying on the floor, was shared by a student who alleged that their father destroyed the device and forced them to sleep on the floor after they scored 57.4% in the CBSE examinations.

The emotional post quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with several users expressing concern over the treatment of students following board examination results and calling for greater empathy within families.

‘Facing Verbal, Physical, Mental And Emotional Abuse’ Sharing the image on Reddit, the student wrote: “Ik I am late here, but this is what my father did after 12th results were out.”

The individual further claimed that the punishment extended beyond the broken laptop.

“And if that wasn't enough, he took away my room and bed from me, and makes me sleep on the floor now. I am facing verbal, physical, mental and emotional abuse since the results are out. (I got 57.4%, Essential Repeat),” the user wrote.

The phrase “Essential Repeat” is commonly used in CBSE result terminology to indicate that a student may need to reappear for certain examinations.

The post resonated strongly online, especially among students and young adults who described facing similar pressure linked to academic performance.

Social Media Users React As screenshots of the Reddit post spread across platforms, several users criticised the culture of extreme academic expectations in Indian households.

One user commented: “Indian parents' things, breaking laptops and just expressing their way of anger. Then they'll say we waste their money. Actually, they themselves are wasting their own things.”

The same user also reflected on the broader issue of parental pressure and generational behaviour patterns.

“Your results are not solely your mistake. It's theirs also. I am also going through this phase. Be silent, work and just do hard work. That's the only option. Indian society will never change. Until the new generation,” the comment read.

Many users urged students not to define their self-worth through examination scores and called for healthier conversations around failure, career uncertainty and emotional support.

Others highlighted how public discussions around mental health and academic stress often intensify during board result season.

Board Result Pressure And Mental Health Concerns The incident has once again drawn attention to the intense pressure surrounding board examination results in India, where marks are often linked to social status, career opportunities and parental expectations.

Experts and mental health advocates have repeatedly warned against equating academic scores with a student’s overall worth or future success.

Board result periods in India frequently see emotional distress among students, especially when results fail to meet expectations from families or peers.

The viral Reddit discussion also reignited debate around how punishment-based parenting methods can affect a child’s confidence, emotional well-being and long-term mental health.

Several users online described the need to “break the generational curse” of responding to academic setbacks with humiliation or abuse.

CBSE Class 12 Results This Year The CBSE Class 12 results were officially declared on May 13.

According to official figures released by the board, around 17,80,365 students had registered for the examinations this year.

Out of these, 17,68,968 students appeared for the exams, while approximately 15,07,109 students successfully passed.