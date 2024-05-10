Student goes into a shopping spree after mistakenly receiving ₹6 crore in bank account, know what happens next
A South African woman, who received nearly ₹6 crore by mistake, decided to spend all the money on herself. However, what happened next made headlines across the world
A former student in South Africa turned into an overnight millionaire after she received ₹6.3 crore instead of her student grant of ₹7,600. Unaware of the source of transaction, the woman chose to spend the money on herself. However, her dream quickly turned into a nightmare after her eight-digit bank balance drew government scrutiny and she was jailed on accusation of theft and robbery.