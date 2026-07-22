Student protest: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav’s wives go viral over Instagram Stories; check what they posted

Sanjana Ganesan and Devisha Shetty have gone viral for their Instagram Stories about the ongoing student protest in Delhi. Ganesan is married to Jasprit Bumrah while Shetty is married to Suryakumar Yadav.

Their posts have sparked debate online after the student protests took a violent turn on 20 July. Both shared contrasting yet complementary views on the unrest.

Sanjana Ganesan highlighted humanitarian concerns following intense police intervention. She expressed grief over a six-year-old affected by tear gas. She insisted peaceful citizens shouldn't fear their protective forces.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Sanjana Ganesan post about the student protests? ⌵ Sanjana Ganesan expressed humanitarian concerns over police intervention during the protests, highlighting the impact on a six-year-old affected by tear gas and stating that no democracy should normalize such situations. 2 What stance did Devisha Shetty take regarding the student protests? ⌵ Devisha Shetty condemned the violent actions by protesters, asserting that once individuals resort to violence, they cease to be part of a legitimate protest and are instead breaking the law. 3 Why are the Instagram posts by Ganesan and Shetty significant in the context of the protests? ⌵ Their contrasting views sparked online debate, reflecting the divided public opinion on the protests, with Ganesan advocating for compassion while Shetty focused on law and order. 4 How have social media users reacted to the posts by Ganesan and Shetty? ⌵ Social media reactions have been mixed, with users praising Ganesan for her empathy and criticizing Shetty for her law-and-order stance, highlighting differing perceptions of the protests. 5 What role did the recent protests play in the political landscape regarding student issues? ⌵ The protests have gained political support, with figures like Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray visiting the sites, indicating a growing political discourse surrounding the demands of the students involved.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar: People around India send food online for protesting students

“If this can happen to a six-year-old sitting away from the protest, it can happen to anyone. No democracy should normalize children choking on tear gas. No peaceful citizen should have to fear the people meant to protect them,” she wrote.

View full Image View full Image Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Story ( Instagram/sanjanaganesan )

Devisha Shetty focused instead on maintaining law and order. She sympathised with students but firmly condemned rioting behaviour. In her post, she wrote, "violence isn't democracy."

“The moment you throw stones, attack police, break barricades, destroy public property, you're no longer protesting. You're breaking the law,” she wrote.

Social Media Reaction There have been strong reactions on social media to both posts. Strong language has been used in comments on individual Instagram Stories. The reactions have been mixed.

“Then you might have still been staying in British-led India. Have you heard about Bhagat Singh and Rajguru in history?” wrote one user.

“One is just simply preaching the standard, but one is firmly holding her ground. Kudos to Devisha for speaking the facts,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “Surya kumar's wife is telling what students have done but i think she isn't aware why it happened and what police did with students.”

“Huge respect to Sanjana ma'am,” came from another.

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CJP protest force plea today

“This simply shows that both consume 2 different types of internet content. That’s why they differ in opinion,” wrote another user.

One user commented, “Devisha Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, is justifying beating protesting students on Instagram. She is doing all this just to save the career of her husband and get him back in the team.”

“Respect increased for Suryakumar Yadav’s Devisha Shetty,” wrote someone with a contrasting point of view.

Also Read | Mumbai man orders food on Zomato for CJP protestors at Jantar Mantar

“Massive respect for Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty. Kannadigas are always against anti-nationals,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “I totally agree with Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife), except on one point—"including you." These professional protestors don't pay a rupee in taxes; they survive on subsidies and freebies.

Devisha Shetty’s Instagram Story The social media reactions mostly focus on Devisha Shetty criticising the alleged violence by protesting students. However, before she posted that, she shared another Instagram Story strongly backing the CJP protest.

View full Image View full Image Devisha Shetty's Instagram Stories ( Instagram/devishashetty_ )

“Call it sponsored. Call it politically motivated. Call it coloured. Call it contaminated. None of those labels changes the fact that young Indians are choosing to stand in the line of fire to make themselves heard,” she wrote.