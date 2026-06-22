Student says IIT's secret ingredient has nothing to do with engineering. See Viral post

What makes the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) stand out? Is it the rigorous academics, renowned professors or highly competitive entrance exams?

According to a 19-year-old social media user, the answer may lie elsewhere.

A post shared by Anurag Jha on X has sparked discussion online after he reflected on a conversation with a friend studying at IIT Guwahati. The post suggests that the true strength of IITs goes beyond classrooms and coursework, and instead comes from the ecosystem of seniors, alumni and peers that helps students navigate their careers and personal development.

A Conversation That Changed His Perspective In his post, Jha recalled what his friend told him about life at IIT Guwahati and the support system available to students.

"My friend who's in IIT Guwahati told that in the IIT culture, the seniors even the alumni who are doing good in life will meet (online /offline) and gives you mentorship and strong recommendations to resources and roadmap. And will even reffer you to good startups," Jha wrote.

According to the student, the IIT experience involves regular interactions with seniors and alumni who provide guidance on career planning, recommend learning resources and, in some cases, help students find opportunities through referrals.

'It's Network And A Great Community' Reflecting on the conversation, Jha said it changed the way he viewed IITs.

"So it made me realise that it's not the course, professors or academics which make iit ,THE IIT but it's network and a great community," he wrote.

The teenager also spoke about the transformation he had witnessed in his friend since their school days.

"He was just a nerd in school days but now he's so good in communication, programing, DSA, Development and in sports that it Amaze me is it the same guy who used to play Bingo with me and had only 2 friends," he said.

His comments struck a chord with many users who argued that peer groups and professional networks often play a significant role in shaping career outcomes.

Social Media Weighs In The post soon attracted reactions from users who shared their own views on the value of alumni networks and communities within premier institutions.

One user wrote, "Many premier institutes are not just institutes. They are networks. Very few people understand that. But more over, even in IIT, not every one uses those network. It's very few who gets to top."

Another commented, "Exactly, it makes it IIT because how well connect they are."

A third user echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "It's not about place it's always the people."

Others pointed to the role of competition and peer influence in helping students improve.

"its the peer pressure due to competition which make their average better than best of ours," one comment read.

Another user highlighted the value of senior guidance, writing, “Yes goat, networking with seniors will teach you a lot of thing.”

Beyond Academics The discussion reflects a broader debate about what makes elite educational institutions valuable. While IITs are known for their academic standards and highly selective admissions process, many students and alumni have often highlighted the importance of the relationships, mentorship opportunities and professional networks that develop during their time on campus.