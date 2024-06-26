Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Student personalises heart diagram with girls' names, reveals dating details on anatomy paper; netizens can't keep calm

Student personalises heart diagram with girls' names, reveals dating details on anatomy paper; netizens can't keep calm

Livemint

A student's viral heart diagram on social media humorously replaces heart chambers with girls' names, showcasing creativity and playful take on academics.

Student's anatomy of a heart is viral on social media.

A student's unconventional anatomy diagram of a heart has gone viral on social media, garnering attention for its humorous and personal twist.

Instead of labelling traditional heart chambers, the student substituted girls' names—Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Roopa, and Namitha—and humorously described their roles in his life. For example, Haritha was humorously depicted as occupying his “right atrium" as a classmate.

The video, which has amused many online, amassed 1 million likes on Instagram, showcasing the student's creativity and playful take on a typically serious academic exercise.

Also Read: Viral Video: Man casually swims with giant Anaconda, leaves Internet ‘terrified’ | Watch

Under the Functions of Heart, the student wrote, “Priya- she always chatting with me in Instagram-I like her. Roopa-She chatting with me in Snapchat very beautiful and cute girl. Namitha-My neighbour's daughter, she has long hair and big eyes. Pooja-She is my ex lover, I can't forget."

By the time of writing, the post had acquired 1,068,505 likes. A user commented, “At least he drew a heart diagram. 2 marks to milne chahiye thay."

Another one said, “He wrote the function of the heart in terms of literature."

Users commented on the viral post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another user commented, "Bro is trying to forget his ex." However, some sceptics questioned the authenticity of the answer sheet, noting the similarity between the teacher's and the student's handwriting.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.