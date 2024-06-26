A student's viral heart diagram on social media humorously replaces heart chambers with girls' names, showcasing creativity and playful take on academics.

A student's unconventional anatomy diagram of a heart has gone viral on social media, garnering attention for its humorous and personal twist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instead of labelling traditional heart chambers, the student substituted girls' names—Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Roopa, and Namitha—and humorously described their roles in his life. For example, Haritha was humorously depicted as occupying his “right atrium" as a classmate.

The video, which has amused many online, amassed 1 million likes on Instagram, showcasing the student's creativity and playful take on a typically serious academic exercise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the Functions of Heart, the student wrote, “Priya- she always chatting with me in Instagram-I like her. Roopa-She chatting with me in Snapchat very beautiful and cute girl. Namitha-My neighbour's daughter, she has long hair and big eyes. Pooja-She is my ex lover, I can't forget."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By the time of writing, the post had acquired 1,068,505 likes. A user commented, “At least he drew a heart diagram. 2 marks to milne chahiye thay."

Another one said, “He wrote the function of the heart in terms of literature."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users commented on the viral post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another user commented, "Bro is trying to forget his ex." However, some sceptics questioned the authenticity of the answer sheet, noting the similarity between the teacher's and the student's handwriting.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!