Students made to stand in cold and 'salute' arriving teachers—school faces backlash

A school in eastern China is facing heavy flak on social media after a video emerged showing students standing at the entrance of the school gate in chilly winter weather to welcome teachers. The incident — regarded as a form of “etiquette education” — took place at Jianqiao Primary School in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The institution is a century-old school and is recognised as a key local institution.

Video goes viral The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows four children wearing patrol armbands lined up at the school gate like a tiny honour guard. Every teacher’s car that rolls in receives a sharp salute and a cheerful “good morning!”.

Within a single minute, nearly ten cars glide past — and each is greeted with the same crisp enthusiasm.

While some teachers wave at the students, others simply drive by with their windows up. The salute is known as a symbol of the Young Pioneers, a children’s organisation led by the Chinese Communist Youth League, according to the South China Morning Post.

Social media reacts The video has amassed more than 10,000 likes on social media, with netizens divided in the comment section. Supporters of the practice have described it as “etiquette education”, believing it will help pupils understand the value of respect.

One online observer said: “Why do the teachers not acknowledge the children’s greetings? With so many kids walking to school, the heavy traffic at the gate is also dangerous.”

Responding to criticism, a school representative told local media that saluting was “voluntary”, and that the online backlash had affected the children’s enthusiasm.

The school also assigns pupils to patrol duties, where they are responsible for checking campus safety, monitoring etiquette and helping manage lunchtime routines.

However, some parents are unhappy with the practice. One reportedly lodged a complaint with the local Education Bureau, saying their child must wake up 30 minutes earlier to arrive by 7.40am.

“It is a struggle just to stand in the cold and salute the teachers’ cars. It would be better to let the kids sleep an extra ten minutes,” one parent said.

Another parent shared a screenshot from a class group chat, revealing that the school had instructed pupils to greet teachers at the gate.

On November 6, the local Education Bureau released a statement sharply criticising the headmaster and ordering immediate corrective measures.