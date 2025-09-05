From West Virginia to Idaho: Top 10 US states to retire in 2025

For years, many Americans considered sunny states like Florida and Texas the ultimate retirement havens. However, Bankrate’s 2025 Best and Worst States to Retire Study has overturned this perception. The Granite State of New Hampshire has been ranked the best state for retirees, replacing Delaware, which slid to 11th place this year.

The finding highlights a new trend: retirees are placing affordability, healthcare, and safety over warm weather. Surprisingly, Louisiana came in last, while Florida, long viewed as a retirement hotspot, was ranked 41st.

Why location matters more than ever According to Newsweek, rising living costs, inflation, and uncertainty over Social Security have left many Americans anxious about retirement. Studies have shown that a growing number of people are tapping into their retirement savings early.

Experts have stressed that where retirees choose to live could make their money last longer. States like West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi, the Newsweek report added, require the least savings for retirement. Meanwhile, high-cost coastal states may erode savings more quickly.

How the rankings were calculated Bankrate used 15 data points to evaluate all 50 states, weighing them based on what Americans said they value most in retirement. The categories included: Affordability (28 per cent), weather (18 per cent), neighborhood safety (17 per cent), healthcare (16 per cent), local taxes (9 per cent), arts, entertainment, and recreation (7 per cent), people of a similar age (3 per cent), miscellaneous factors such as walkability, air quality, and community well-being (2 per cent).

Stephen Kates, Bankrate financial analyst, was quoted as saying that retirees and pre-retirees should take note of the rankings. He added that they looked beyond sunshine and taxes to include “lifestyle and risk factors that affect daily quality of life”.

Best states to retire in 2025 The top five states for retirees in 2025 show a clear trend toward New England and the West:

New Hampshire: 1st in neighbourhood safety, 5th in healthcare, 6th in taxes. Good scores in safety and affordability countered low weather scores.

Maine: Large proportion of seniors; strong healthcare ranking (3rd), good employment; rich cultural experience, although the weather was a negative point for retirees.

Wyoming: No state income tax; great affordability, lived experience and weak healthcare.

Vermont - Great healthcare and arts experience, low weather score.

Idaho - Good scores in safety, affordability, but limited arts and cultural experience.

Rhode Island, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Utah, and Virginia are also among the top 10 affordable states to retire in.

FAQs Q1: What is the best state to retire in 2025? A1: New Hampshire tops Bankrate’s 2025 list, due to strong safety, healthcare, and tax rankings.

Q2: Why did Florida rank so low in the study? A2: Despite tax benefits and a large retiree population, Florida scored poorly on healthcare, home insurance, and natural disaster risks.

Q3: Which state is the worst for retirement in 2025? A3: Louisiana ranked last, largely because of low scores in affordability, safety, and healthcare.

Q4: What factors matter most to retirees in Bankrate’s study? A4: Affordability, weather, and neighborhood safety carried the most weight in the rankings.