On account of the World Sleep Day on March 14, a report by LocalCircles, a Noida-based research agency, shows that 59 per cent of Indians surveyed are getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep daily.

The data also highlights that out of the 15,659 respondents coming from various backgrounds, 39 per cent of people said they are only able to sleep 4-6 hours per day and 20 per cent said that they are able to sleep up to 4 hours per day without any interruption. This amounts to a total of 59 per cent of respondents who are unable to get even more than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep daily.

People who submitted their responses also attributed some reasons to their lack of long sleep, such as using the washroom topping the list. Other major reasons for not receiving proper sleep were - being late to bed due to household activities, factors like mosquitoes and external sounds, and many even stated reasons like “Just can't sleep for 8 hours straight.”

The survey report also found out that 38 per cent of the respondents who were getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep daily are also not able to make up for the sleep during their weekends or holidays, giving rise to the concern of sleep deprivation.

How to make your sleep better? With the survey report, the research agency also mentioned some key habits one can implement to improve their sleep cycle. Here are 10 ways to make you sleep better:

1. Maintaining a consistent daily routine

2. Reducing the caffeine intake

3. Turn off the computer or television before sleep

4. Prefer not going to bed with a full stomach

5. Prefer not going to bed with an empty stomach

6. Exercise regularly

7. Limit beverage consumption before going to bed

8. Keep your bedroom dark and quiet

9. Likely invest in a comfortable mattress, pillow, and bedding

10. Go to sleep and wake up using your internal alarm clock.

Survey Sample Size According to the survey report, the agency received more than 43,000 responses from Indians located in 348 districts of the country. The data sample shows that 61 per cent of the respondents were male, and 39 per cent were female.