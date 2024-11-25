Stuff of movies: Man flees with groom’s garland of cash, groom takes it back heroically

A wedding incident in Meerut turned chaotic when a man stole the groom's garland, prompting a dramatic chase. The groom caught up and confronted the thief. Police stated there was no evidence of gunfire during the altercation, which has gained online attention.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Groom chases the tempo driver on the highway and later jumped off the bike to climb on the tempo.
Groom chases the tempo driver on the highway and later jumped off the bike to climb on the tempo.

A Bollywood-like chase took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a man snatched a groom's garland and took off in his tempo. What followed has been captured in a video, and it seems straight out of the movies.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the groom, Dev Kumar, can be seen leaving his wedding procession or baarat and hopping on a bike.

He chased the tempo driver on the highway and later jumped off the bike to climb on the tempo.

The groom can be then seen entering the vehicle from the window and later stopping it.

The groom also forced the driver out of the vehicle and thrashed him. In the meantime, others from his wedding ceremony also reached the location and thrashed the tempo driver.

The driver asked the groom to spare him and said that he had "mistakenly" taken the garland.

People found the incident hilarious.

"He wanted to impress her new bride it seems," a person commented.

"Lmao, We found the new Hero for upcoming Dhoom 4," another user said.

"One video. 10 Indian version of Tom Cruises. Hollywood should learn a lesson or two," a netizen said.

Last week, a clash happened at another wedding in Meerut.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh said that there was no information of firing in this matter and such fact has not emerged even after the police carried out investigation.

"Yesterday, in Lisari gate police station area, a dispute was reported between two parties who were present during a wedding ceremony. After this, the two parties clashed with other each over some issue.

"We have no information of firing happening in this case. Such fact has not emerged even during the investigation. We have registered a case in this matter on the basis of a complaint," he said in a video uploaded by Meerut Police.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
