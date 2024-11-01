Stunt goes wrong: Mumbai teen killed in freak accident as cycle hits wall | Watch

  • In a recent incident near Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar, a 16-year-old cyclist – Neeraj Yadav – died while speeding down the slopes of a fort during a bicycle stunt. A CCTV caught the entire incident from a nearby shop.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Soon after the accident, he collapsed on the spot and started bleeding.

Stunts, whether on bicycles, cars, or planes, appear mesmerising. However, if performed without professional supervision, stunts often lead to accidents, and sometimes people die.

According to details, Neeraj was a resident of Mira Road and had cycled to the Ghodbunder Fort on Monday. While riding on a steep slope, he lost control of his cycle and collided with a wall next to the gate of a house.

Soon after the accident, he collapsed on the spot and started bleeding. When Neeraj did not respond, the passersby took him to the nearby Baba Saheb Ambedkar Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. An accidental death case has been filed.

Sharing the video, Gems of Mira Bhayandar posted on X and wrote, “On 28th October, A 16-year-old teenager tragically died due to a bicycle accident. He was visiting Ghodbunder Fort, and while descending, he misjudged the slope. His head struck the wall of a nearby house, and he died on the spot.”

Here's the video:

Following the video, which was shared on social media, it became instantly viral.

Here are a few comments:

One commented, “Must have had cardiac arrest due to fear .Can't see his head banging on the wall.”

Another wrote, "Unfortunately his head hit the sharp edge of concrete/ metal gate. A cyclist's helmet would certainly had reduced the impact. Unfortunate incident."

A third commented, "Why do kids do such stunts risking their lives?"

Earlier, a speeding BMW car hits the speed breaker and jumps three feet above the ground in Gurgaon. The luxury car lands at a high speed away from the speed breaker. It was also caught on camera.

 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:08 PM IST
