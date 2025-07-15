Stunt master Mohanraj’s death: MK Stalin asked to file murder charges against film producers; video of crash goes viral

The sudden death of stuntman Mohanraj has shocked the South Indian film industry. He died during the shooting of an action scene for Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Arya.

The stunt involved driving an SUV over a ramp to create a flying car effect. Sadly, the car lost control, flipped mid-air and crashed. Though the team rushed him to the hospital, he could not be saved.

An old video from another film, Bullet, is now going viral. In it, Mohanraj is seen exiting a crashed car after a stunt, receiving hugs and praise from the crew before heading to an ambulance. While that stunt was successful, his recent attempt turned fatal.

The tragedy has raised concerns about safety on film sets. Disturbing footage of the accident is also being shared online.

When one of the news publications shared the video, Mrunal Thakur reacted to it. Thakur has worked in several successful South Indian films, mainly in Telugu. Some of her prominent works include Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and The Family Star.

“Omgggg nooo,” reacted the Super 30 actress.

All Indian Cine Workers Association President Suresh Gupta has reacted to Mohan Raj’s death. While filmmakers want world-class action, they don’t work on safety.

“Every year, many stunt artists lose their lives. The man would have been alive if they had provided enough safety. Some producers play with stuntmen’s lives to save a few bucks,” Gupta said.

At the same time, he informed in a video address that AICWA had requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to lodge murder charges against the film producers.

Mohanraj fatal stunt video: Viewer discretion advised The following video contains graphic and distressing content involving a fatal accident during a film stunt. It may be upsetting to some viewers.