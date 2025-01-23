Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Here are Top 15 wishes, inspirational quotes and greetings to share on Netaji Jayanti or Parakram Diwas.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Netaji Jayanti, officially known as Parakram Diwas or Parakram Divas, is being observed across India on January 23, Thursday, to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This year, it will be 128th Birth Anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subhas Chandra Bose (1897-1945 CE) was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. He was famously known as Netaji. Netaji was one of the prominent leaders who struggled for India's Independence from British rule. He is most famously known for building Indian National Army with Japanese support.

Are schools closed? No holiday for students has been announced on the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on Thursday, January 23, in most states, including Uttar Pradesh and rkhand may remain lose, Times Now reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes, inspirational quotes and greetings to share on Parakram Diwas Here are some Top 15 wishes and message: