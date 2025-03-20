Canadian actress Lisa Ray slammed Air India for rejecting her 92-year-old “ailing” father's medical waiver after she had to cancel a ticket, despite submitting doctors' letter. She further questioned the airline for not showing “empathy” in managing the situation considering her father's age and health condition.

"Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???” Lisa Ray posted on X.

Replying to her concern, Air India said, “We empathize with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you've written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We'll look into it.

She then posted a screenshot of the medical emergency, where the booking website mentioned there is no medical waiver. It also saw the detail regarding her father's hospitalisation. She had booked a non-refundable ticket through a third party. The airline had given an option to reschedule her flight, but she refused, NDTV reported citing the sources.

The incident received mixed reactions, with some supporting her, while others saying that medical waivers might not apply to non-flexible tickets. "No airline will and no airline SHOULD give you a waiver for whatever reason if your ticket is not a flexible or changeable ticket," one user remarked. Others suggested purchasing travel insurance or flexible tickets for future situations.

Air India responds Meanwhile, Air India issued a clarification and said that the airline offered solutions, however, the actress declined the offer and requested for a full refund of her ticket.

“The claim that Air India did not display empathy for her unwell father is unfounded, as the passenger herself mentioned that she is booked to fly Air India along with two other co-passengers that does not include her father, whose medical documents she has submitted,” said Air India spokesperson.

Stating that the passenger had purchased the ticket from a travel agent and had first reached out to the travel agent, and not to Air India, the airline said, “After the passenger raised the matter to Air India, the Air India team reached out to her and, as an exception, offered solutions that included a free date change or a one-year period to utilise the tickets for future travel. She declined the offer and requested for a full refund of her ticket, instead.”

Who is Lisa Ray? In 1994, Lisa Ray made her acting acting debut with Hanste Khelte film. Her prominent roles comprise Kasoor, Water, and I Can't Think Straight. In June 2009, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare bone marrow cancer. After three years of recovery, she relapsed again. She starred in India and Canada films. The actor shared about the journey in memoir Close To The Bone that released in 2019.