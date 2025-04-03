‘Such an epic core memory’: Barack Obama accidentally photobombs family’s cherry blossom photoshoot, netizens react

A Virginia family's photoshoot turned out to be the biggest surprise of their lives as they posed amid the famed cherry blossom trees in Washington, DC and none other than former US President photobombed one of their pictures.

The former President of the United States, who was also visiting the Washington DC park on Monday, accidentally strolled past little Belle, 4, and Preston, 1, when they posed during a professional photoshoot at the scenic Tidal Basin.

“Preston and Belle, hope you enjoyed peak bloom,” Obama wrote, sharing the now viral photo on his Instagram stories.

“My bad for stepping into the shot,” he apologised.

The Obama photobomb - What happened? The beautiful photo shows the two kids smiling under a branch of a cherry blossom tree with the Washington Monument. As they pose, Barack Obama is seen popping into the frame wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The children had just finished posing with their parents, Portia and Damien when Barack Obama made an unexpected cameo.

“He goes ‘that was President Obama who just walked by?’ and looks his direction,” Portia wrote on Instagram Tuesday and gave a shoutout to the photographer, Briana Inell.

“I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot! Such an epic core memory formed for our entire family,” she said.

“This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally). And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll,” Portia added.

Social media users react Several social media users expressed their excitement over the coincidence.

One of the users wrote, “Wow!! Amazing shot and definitely a memory you’ll cherish forever!”

“Right place, right time, one of these must be framed!” another added.