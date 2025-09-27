‘Suddenly in Bangkok’: Bengaluru woman’s take on Koramangala nightlife sparks online buzz

Koramangala’s nightlife has long been a talking point in Bengaluru, and now a viral social media post has added a humorous twist to the conversation.

A city-based woman shared her Friday night observation, writing: “Sometimes you can just take a walk in Koramangala on a Friday night and suddenly be in Bangkok.”

The post has clocked more than 42,000 views and over 100 reactions, with the comments section turning into a lively discussion.

See the viral post here:

Some responses leaned into humour: “Where in Koramangala is this? Just so I can avoid it,” wrote one user. Another quipped, “Or any other day honestly! Even on weekdays, folks be handing out free drinks offers to visit their club.”

Others drew parallels with different neighbourhoods: “Some parts of Indiranagar felt the same tbh,” said one comment. Meanwhile, playful digs at street vendors and nightlife characters also popped up: “Are you referring to uncles soliciting or men of South Asian origin peddling fake watches?”

The viral post has once again spotlighted Koramangala’s transformation into one of Bengaluru’s busiest nightlife hubs, known for its clubs, cafes and late-night buzz that often leaves residents joking about being “transported” elsewhere.

