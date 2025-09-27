‘Suddenly in Bangkok’: Bengaluru woman’s take on Koramangala nightlife sparks online buzz

The techie, who has lived in South Bengaluru for nearly a decade, explained that both he and his wife earn a combined ₹5.1 lakh per month. Their household expenses average ₹60,000–70,000, and they maintain a ₹20 lakh emergency fund, another ₹20 lakh buffer, and passive rental income of ₹18,000 per month from a 2BHK in their hometown. With no children planned for the next few years, the couple is prepared to put down ₹90 lakh as a down payment and fees without touching their mutual funds or stock portfolio.